Amethi was my father's 'karmabhoomi', it is sacred land for us: Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Amethi, Apr 10: Soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted an emotional Twitter message to her brother.

"Some relationships are from the heart. Today, the whole family was present for my brother's nomination. This was my father's Karmabhoomi. For us, it is a Pavitra Bhoomi," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul's mother Sonia, sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Robert Vadra accompanied him for his filing of nomination.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination after Congress show of strength in Amethi

The three-term MP will take on Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani. Gandhi has been thrice elected the member of parliament from Amethi, considered the Congress bastion in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

In Amethi, Gandhi had secured 4.64 lakh out of 6.46 lakh votes in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, while in 2014 he won 4.08 lakh out of 8.74 lakh votes. BJP's Irani had finished second with a little over three lakh votes in 2014.

Amethi goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which begin on April 11.