Americans who helped missionary killed by Sentinelese tribe were into evangelical activities

Port Blair, Dec 2: The police believe that the American missionary John Chau was encouraged by two other Americans to go to the forbidden island, where he was killed by the Sentinelese tribe.

The police are currently investigating the role of two Americans. The police also said that the two had left India and until now there is no sign of Chau's body. The duo according to the police were involved in evangelical activities.

Investigations have revealed that Chau may not have acted alone. It was a well planned mission with the sole intention of imposing Christianity in the island, the investigators have also learnt.

For this purpose, he had set up a safe house from where he would operate. He had also met with two other American nationals days before his death and these meetings according to police officials was to plan on how to go about the entire thing.

Chau's intent to convert the people is clear from the various notes that he had written. In one note, he writes that he was staying in a safe house. I am motivated to go to the island and introduce Christianity, he also wrote.

In another Chau had written that he had met with five fishermen, who had agreed to take him to the island. In the note he says that all the fishermen were believers. However this note does speak about money, but the fishermen arrested for helping Chau have told the police that they were paid Rs 25,000.

In a 2014 interview with Outbound Collective, Chau said he was working as a soccer coach and would travel from a very young age. He said that he was very inspired by the Victorian explorer and missionary David Livingston and Jesus.

An officer part of the investigation tells OneIndia that this appears to be a well oiled machinery at work. They were determined to introduce Christianity and convert the tribe. There was no other motive for Chau's visit. The fact that he was visited by two others lends credence to the conversion theory and also that Chau was not working alone on this mission.

The tribe according to officials must be left alone and anyone forcibly trying to contact them can put themselves in danger. Chau was murdered on the North Sentinel Island, which is part of the Andaman Islands.

On the social media somewhere, Chau had mentioned that he was a believer and also spoken about his position on God.

The tribe comprising some 50 to 100 people have lived in isolation for nearly 60,000 years. They have no immunities to common illness.

The Indian law protects the Sentinelese people. They cannot be prosecuted and any contact with them or entry into their area is illegal. The law also bars people from taking videos of these people.