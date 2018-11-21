American killed by Sentinelese Tribes in Andaman islands

Andaman, Nov 21: An American tourist was allegedly killed in North Sentinel Island, Andaman and Nicobar, on Wednesday.

According to Andaman Sheekha, the American missionary identified as John Allen Chau has been killed by tribes of Sentinelese Community at North Sentinel Island.

The local media quoting unconfirmed source reported that that the American National had gone to North Sentinel Island with a local fisherman nearly five days back to interact with Sentinelese tribes, where he was killed by the hostile tribes of Sentinel Islands.

Seven fishermen, who took the missionary to the island, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

A case of murder has been registered by Police.

More details awaited.