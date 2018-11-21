American tourist killed in Andaman islands

Andaman, Nov 21: An American tourist was allegedly killed in North Sentinel Island, Andaman and Nicobar, on Wednesday.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of American tourist.

According to reports, the deceased identified as John Allen Chau allegedly killed by unidentified persons in North Sentinel Island.

A case of murder has been registered by Police.

More details awaited.