Amendments to PC Act challenged: SC issues notice to Centre

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre on a petition that challenged amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The petition was filed by CPIL, an NGO, which sought amendments to the act. The petitioner said that as per the current laws, the CBI is barred from probing into cases of corruption without the prior permission from the Centre.

The petitioner said that the amendments also introduced a judicially struck down provision of no inquiry against joint secretary above rank officers without prior sanction from the Centre. The SC has sought a response from the Centre.