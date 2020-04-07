Amidst COVID-19 pandemic Nippon Paint extends support to painter community in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

Chennai, Apr 07: With the recent Covid-19 outbreak being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the current crisis has taken a toll on the average daily wage workers' earnings, including painters. In an effort to help painters amidst this ongoing crisis, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) Asia's leading paint manufacturer, today provided financial benefits to over 1000 plus painters in Tamil Nadu, through its unique Amudha Surabhi card (digital currency card).

As part of the initiative, Nippon Paint will now top up the painters' Amudha Surabhi card, thereby enabling them and their families to purchase essential commodities from their neighbourhood kirana stores. This will ensure the painter families have access to essential grocery items in light of the lockdown.

Talking about the effort, S Mahesh Anand, President - Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, "Nippon Paint always strives to support painters, who are our key stakeholders. In view of the current Covid-19 pandemic that has shaken the world, we are committed to help reduce the impact faced by our painters who mostly rely on daily wages. We hope that our contribution will help sustain their families during the current lockdown and hopefully endure this crisis together".

About Nippon Paint:

Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world.

Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness.

Nippon Paint's mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society. The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia.