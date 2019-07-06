  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ambush on Dogra regiment: NIA files second supplementary chargesheet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: The National Investigation (NIA) has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against 19 persons in connection with the ambush on Indian Army personnel in Chandel.

    The NIA found that in pursuance of the conspiracy hatched by senior leaders of the group, 20 armed cadres belonging to three banned terrorist organisations, namely KCP (Noyon Faction), NSCN (Khaplang Faction) and KYKL, equipped with sophisticated arms, ammunitions and explosives laid an ambush on the convoy.

    Ambush on Dogra regiment: NIA files second supplementary chargesheet

    The convoy of the 6the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army came under attack on June 6 2015 at the Chandel district. 18 personnel were martyred, while 15 others were injured.

    Ambush on Assam Rifles: One arrested

    Investigation in the case established that senior leaders and cadres of the above mentioned banned organisations were involved in the conspiring and the commission of the heinous crime. The NIA has so far arrested 5 persons already in connection with this case.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet indian army ambush

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue