Ambush on Dogra regiment: NIA files second supplementary chargesheet

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: The National Investigation (NIA) has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against 19 persons in connection with the ambush on Indian Army personnel in Chandel.

The NIA found that in pursuance of the conspiracy hatched by senior leaders of the group, 20 armed cadres belonging to three banned terrorist organisations, namely KCP (Noyon Faction), NSCN (Khaplang Faction) and KYKL, equipped with sophisticated arms, ammunitions and explosives laid an ambush on the convoy.

The convoy of the 6the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army came under attack on June 6 2015 at the Chandel district. 18 personnel were martyred, while 15 others were injured.

Investigation in the case established that senior leaders and cadres of the above mentioned banned organisations were involved in the conspiring and the commission of the heinous crime. The NIA has so far arrested 5 persons already in connection with this case.