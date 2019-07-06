Ambush on Assam Rifles: One arrested

New Delhi, July 06: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Priyo Kumar from Imphal in connection with an ambush that was aid on the Assam Rifles.

The case was originally filed by the Manipur police, following which the NIA took over the investigations.

In the attack one soldier was martyred, while another was injured. In the encounter 2 ultras of the proscribed PLA/RPF were also killed. Investigations revealed that the accused is a member of the terrorist group. He was second in command and was actively involved in the planning of the attack, the NIA also said.