Ambush on Assam Rifles: NIA arrests key accused who handled operation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in connection with the ambush on the ROP of the 4th Assam Rifles.

The person arrested is Thangjam Achou, a self styled Lieutenant of a proscribed organisation. The NIA has been probing the case relating to an ambush on a Road Opening Party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Manipur that took place on November 15, 2017.

Ambush on Assam Rifles: One arrested

Two jawans were martyred in the incident. The accused is a member of the PLA/RPF since 2006. Investigations revealed that he had been coordinating the operation from a control room set up in Myanmar. He played a key role in conveying instructions of senior leader of the terror group to the ambush team. He was also monitoring the retreat of the cadres after the incident, the NIA says.

Another arrest:

The NIA has also arrested Yangte Josaham, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh and a self styled Lieutenant of the NSCN-IM. He was involved in the killing of an MLA and ten others on May 21, 2019.

It may be recalled that the NIA had earlier arrested two others-Sethok Kangnong and Napong Jenpi in this case. The cases relates to the killing of MLA, Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh.