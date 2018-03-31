Ambedkar statue vandalized in Uttar Pradesh, locals stage protest

A statue of Dalit icon, BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Uttar  Siddharthnagar's Gohaniya in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, reported ANI. Locals staged a protest demanding action against the culprit.

"We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Aakash Kulhari told India Today.

The feudal forces in the state under the BJP rule are constantly attacking the statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The BJP government is continuously humiliating the Father of the Indian Constitution. The Prime Minister, the President and even the UP Governor are silent on the issue."

The incidents of statue vandalism have been reported from Aligarh, Meerut and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

