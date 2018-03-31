Ambedkar statue vandalized in Uttar Pradesh, locals stage protest

A statue of Dalit icon, BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Siddharthnagar's Gohaniya in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, reported ANI. Locals staged a protest demanding action against the culprit.

"We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Aakash Kulhari told India Today.

The feudal forces in the state under the BJP rule are constantly attacking the statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The BJP government is continuously humiliating the Father of the Indian Constitution. The Prime Minister, the President and even the UP Governor are silent on the issue."

सामंतवादी शक्तियों द्वारा बाबा साहब अंबेडकर की मूर्तियां लगातार उत्तर प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार के शासन में तोड़ी जा रही हैं। भाजपा सरकार में संविधान निर्माता का लगातार अपमान हो रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री, राष्ट्रपति तथा उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल की इस मुद्दे पर चुप्पी घोर निंदनीय है। https://t.co/iS5kEfBqnP — Naresh Uttam Patel (@NareshUttamSP) March 31, 2018

The incidents of statue vandalism have been reported from Aligarh, Meerut and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

