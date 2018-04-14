Ambedkar Jayanti: Jignesh Mevani's supporters obstruct BJP MPs from garlanding statue in Ahmedabad

Ruckus at an event in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti as MLA Jignesh Mevani's supporters tried to obstruct BJP MPs and members from garlanding BR Ambedkar's statue.

Five Dalit activists have been detained by police when they attempted to prevent BJP MP Kirit Solanki from putting a garland over BR Ambedkar's statue, CNN-News18 reported. The activists raised slogans against the BJP.

Mevani on Friday appealed the Dalit community to oppose BJP leaders in a democratic way. In a video message on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, he expresses his fears and said that the anti-social elements within BJP may create trouble during the celebrations and might put the blame on him.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti: 10 facts you should know about 'Architect of Indian constitution'

The appeal comes a few days after Mevani had warned that BJP leaders would not be allowed to garland Ambedkar statue if the central government did not bring an ordinance to prevent dilution of Atrocities Act before Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

A statue of BR Ambedkar in Richhpal Garhi village of Bisrakh in Greater Noida was found damaged on Friday. The incident came to light on Friday morning when the villagers spotted the statue of Ambedkar damaged. Heavy police force was deployed in view of the tense situation.

Suniti Singh, SP (rural), said a case was registered against unknown persons for vandalism and that the guilty would not be spared.

A large number of people from nearby villages had gathered after news of vandalism spread. Police, however, contained the mob. Singh said that the damaged statue was being replaced with a new one.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day