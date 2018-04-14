Ambedkar Jayanti: 10 facts you should know about 'Architect of Indian constitution'

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar. Popularly known as Babasaheb, he was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labour.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm more than like a festival on 14th of April in order to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and his contributions for the country. It would be 127th birthday anniversary celebration in the year 2018 to commemorate his memories.

Here are 10 interesting facts about BR Ambedkar that you need to know

Born on April 14, 1891, he was the 14th and last child of his parents. His father Ramji Maloji Sakpal was a Subhedar major. His mother's name was Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal.

BR Ambedkar's original name was Ambavadekar. His teacher who was fond of him changed it to his own surname 'Ambedkar'.

When he was 15-year-old he married nine-year-old Ramabai. After the death of his first wife in 1935, he later married Dr Sharada Kabir who took the name Savita Ambedkar.

He studied at University of Mumbai, Columbia University and London School of Economics. He was the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in economics abroad.

Popularly known as the Architect of Indian Constitution, Ambedkar wanted to burn the constitution if it did not take into consideration the welfare of the minorities.

He not just gave India its Constitution, but also played a key role in the formation of Reserve Bank of India which is the country's central banking institution.

Ambedkar opposed Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and which was included against his wishes.

He steered the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. Nearly half a million Dalits joined him in this movement and got converted to Navayana Buddhism or Neo-Buddhism, a re-interpretation of Buddhism by Dr Ambedkar.

Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956 in New Delhi where he was accorded a Buddhist cremation.

In 1990, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

