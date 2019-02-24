Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha to contest Lok Sabha Polls, says 'want to serve people of Mandya'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Ending all the speculations late actor M H Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha, a popular multi-lingual actress herself said that she will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections 2019 from the Mandya constituency.

Taking a decision on entering politics, Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late parliamentarian and minister Ambareesh, said that she will be contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and that she wants to serve the people of Manday.

Taking a decision in a conflicting situation whether to contest from Congress or the JD(S), Sumalatha also hinted that she is inclined towards Congress party.

Ever since the death of her husband, actor-turned politician Ambareesh, there has been growing pressure from fans and Congress supporters that she contest from Mandya in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Over the last several days, Congress leaders from Mandya are meeting Sumalatha at her Bengaluru residence and have been requesting her to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Mandya constituency which was once represented by her husband.

Congress leaders from Mandya district, including former minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy, had suggested that the party should retain the constituency and field Sumalatha.

According to them, Ambareesh had a huge following in the district and that will help the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(S), which is demanding 12 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, has ruled out any negotiation on Mandya, which the party considers its bastion.

Currently, Mandya is represented by L R Shivarame Gowda of the JD(S) in the Lok Sabha.