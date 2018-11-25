Ambareesh no more : "Will miss you," says Rajinikanth

Bengaluru, Nov 24: Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted condolence message on the passing away of his friend, actor Ambareesh.
Rajinikanth tweeted, "A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish."
Former union minister Ambareesh passed away at the age of 66. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek Gowda.
The Kannada superstar was, reportedly, suffering from a kidney ailment and he was taken to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.