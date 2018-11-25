Ambareesh no more: Govt to arrange buses to ferry fans from Mandya to Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Karnataka government announced bus service from Mandya to Bengaluru to ferry fans and supporters of matinee idol Ambareesh who passed away on Saturday.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, speaking to reporters after meeting the family of the actor said: " Special buses will be arranged to ferry fans from Mandya to Bengaluru for their convenience."

With a heavy heart visited the hospital and met the grieving family members of my dear friend rebel star #Ambareesh. In consultation with the family, I have instructed to make arrangements for the public and fans to pay last respects to the departed leader at Kanteerava Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NrvyR4pDc0 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

Also, Chief Minister requested all to maintain peace, prevent any untoward incidents over the grief, and pay homage to the departed soul peacefully.

Ambareesh was an MLA with the Congress party, winning the assembly election of the Mandya constituency, by a margin of 42,937 votes. He served as Minister of Housing, Karnataka Government in the Cabinet of Cheif Minister Siddaramaiah from May 2013 to June 2016.

He represented the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency for three terms. He was the minister of state for Information and Broadcasting in the 14th Lok Sabha, but resigned over his dissatisfaction with the Cauvery Dispute Tribunal award, though the resignation was not formally accepted. He was defeated in the May 2009 General Elections.