    Ambanis to host special musical fountain shows for Armed forces and police

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 10: Mukesh and Nita Ambani set to organise two special Musical Fountain shows for nearly 7000 members of India's armed forces, police and their families on Tuesday, 12th March as a mark of their respect for the security forces and to seek their blessings for the wedding of their son Akash with Shloka.

    Ambanis to host special musical fountain shows for Army at Dhirubhai Ambani Square

    The musical fountain cum dance show organised for the armed forces integrates the mesmerising and colourful movements of the water fountain with a spectacular dance performance on stage and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain. In many ways, the show signifies the lyrical symmetry between water, earth and sky.

    Set on the devotional and ancient theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, the presentation will see a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and International artistes.

    This special performance, a key highlight of Akash and Shloka's wedding festivities, will be held at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, a stunning gateway to the globally benchmarked Jio World Centre at BKC, Mumbai. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square will serve as a large gathering space, open to the Mumbaikar for dynamic interpretation of culture and live events and houses a spectacular Water Fountain with its 600 LED lights, mist emitters, fire effects and 392 water nozzles that shoot water up to a height of 45 ft.

    Speaking at the occasion, Nita Ambani said, "We are delighted to share our joy and receive the blessings of our security forces who keep this country safe and make us proud everyday. The special musical fountain programme at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square is a dedication to the vibrant spirit of Mumbai and we look forward sharing this experience with members of our forces and their families."

    The Dhirubhai Ambani Square is part of Jio World Centre, a world-class, multiuse facility, which is a shared goal of Reliance Industries Ltd and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) to create the largest and best global convention facilities and services in India.

    Read more about:

    nita ambani indian army

