Ambani security scare case gets murkier as NIA digs into multiple angles

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The National Investigation probing the recovery of explosives outside the home of industrialist, Mukesh Ambani will look into multiple angles.

The NIA had arrested assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze and has been questioning him to dig deeper into various angles that are attached to the case. Officials on condition of anonymity tell OneIndia that the case is still open ended and unless the multiple angles are probed, it would be hard to come to any sort of conclusion.

The National Investigation Agency had recently said that it would probe other players involved in the conspiracy too. Earlier there were reports that Waze had conspired the entire incident to regain lost glory and become a super cop. Waze had been suspended for the past 16 years and was recently back into the force.

Ambani security scare: Hiran may have been thrown into Thane creek

Officials say that they do not rule out the possibility of Waze orchestrating the entire incident at the behest of his political masters or someone senior in the force. A possible extortion angle is also not being ruled out, officials also say.

The case has multiple dimensions to it. In addition to the role of the Mumbai police officer, there is also a Jaish-ul-Hind angle. The terror group had claimed responsibility for the incident and the message was tracked to the phone of Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail, Delhi.

The police have seized the mobile from Tehseen and also collected some evidence, post his questioning in Tihar. While no concrete link has been established as yet, investigators are trying to find out if Tehseen was asked to post this message claiming responsibility to divert attention from the actual happenings back in Mumbai. Intelligence Bureau officials have termed the Jaish-ul-Hind a false flag and also say that it is not the Indian Mujahideen 2.0. This outfit had also claimed responsibility for the IED incident outside the Israeli embassy, but investigators found nothing concrete when it came to this outfit.

The NIA says that it would call in more people for questioning in the days to come. Waze, who was reinstated in service after 16 years of suspension in a case related to the murder of Khwaja Yunus in 2003 and destruction of evidence, allegedly agreed to be part of the conspiracy behind the incident to earn back the respect that he might have lost due to his prolonged suspension, officials said.

The NIA on Tuesday recovered a Mercedes Benz and the original number plate of the vehicle used to plant explosive near the residence of Ambani on Carmichael Road in Mumbai.

Recovery of explosive near Ambani residence: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy

Cash of Rs five lakh and currency counting machine were also seized at the disclosure of Waze, the officials said. On the fateful day, Waze used his own government vehicle to escort the explosive laden vehicle and himself drove it to the scene of the crime. The vehicle was seized by the NIA on March 14.

The officials said investigation regarding actual owner of the Mercedes car will also be established during the probe.