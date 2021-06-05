Ambani bomb scare: Hiran’s viscera report rules out death by poisoning

India

New Delhi, June 05: The viscera test of Mansukh Hiran, whose murder is being probed by the National Investigation Agency has ruled out poisoning.

The viscera was sent to the forensic sciences laboratory since the postmortem was inconclusive. The Thane based businessman is suspected to have died due to growing. His body was found floating in the Mumbra creek on March 5, a few hours after his family had reported him missing.

Antilla bomb scare: NIA close to cracking motive, names Hiran as co-conspirator

Hiran's Scorpio was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence with gelatin sticks and a threat letter. The NIA has so far arrested 5 persons in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case. The NIA is probing to find out if dismissed cop Sachin Waze had a hand in the death of Hiran. Waze was arrested by the NIA in connection with both the bomb scare and Hiran death case.

An officer associated with the probe said that the agency had received the viscera report last month and it has ruled out death by poisoning.

