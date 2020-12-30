YouTube
    Amazon Quiz answers for 30 December- Win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 30: Amazon Quiz answers for 30th December 2020. Submit Amazon Quiz answers and win Rs 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance for lucky participants in today's Amazon Quiz Daily contest.

    You can win also free gadgets just by participating in the 'Amazon Quiz' which really getting popular these days.

    The quiz can be played every day from 8 AM which runs till 12 noon.

    Every day this e-commerce platform brings a new questionnaire to which the participants have to answer correctly.

    The contest consists of a total of five questions to which you have to answer correctly to enter the lucky draw. Questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon will announce the result of the quiz at the end of the month. Only app users are eligible to participate in the Quiz.

    December 30 Amazon Quiz Answers

    Question 1 of 5:

    22-year old Jehan Daruvala recently became the first Indian to win what sporting event in Bahrain?

    The answer is- A Formula 2 race

    Question 2 of 5:

    Who released her surprise eighth studio album "Folklore" in 2020?

    The answer is- Taylor Swift

    Question 3 of 5:

    The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an intelligence alliance comprising the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand and which other country?

    The answer is- Australia

    Question 4 of 5:

    Identify the animal from this visual. (see Images in Quiz)

    The answer is- Elephant

    Question 5 of 5:

    Located in Cupertino, California, which company's headquarters is this? (see Images in Quiz)

    The answer is- Apple

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
