YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon quiz answers for 29th December 2020: Win Carrera Sunglasses

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Amazon Quiz answers for 29th December 2020. Submit Amazon Quiz answers and win Carrera Sunglasses for lucky participants in today's Amazon Quiz Daily contest.

    You can win free gadgets as well as Amazon Pay Balance just by participating in the 'Amazon Quiz' which really getting popular these days.

    Amazon quiz answers for 29th December 2020: Win Carrera Sunglasses

    The quiz can be played every day from 8 AM which runs till 12 noon.

    Every day this e-commerce platform brings a new questionnaire to which the participants have to answer correctly.

    The contest consists of a total of five questions to which you have to answer correctly to enter the lucky draw. Questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Amazon will announce the result of the quiz at the end of the month. Only app users are eligible to participate in the Quiz.

    December 29 Amazon Quiz Answers

    Question 1 of 5:

    Which Indian singer has been nominated for a Grammy award in the New Age Album category for her debut album Periphery?

    The answer is- Priya Darshini

    Question 2 of 5:

    2020 marks 100 years since the publication of 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' - the book that introduced which character?

    The answer is- Hercule Poirot

    Question 3 of 5:

    India recently refused to extend support to which country's mega connectivity project - One Belt One Road initiative?

    The answer is- China

    Question 4 of 5:

    If you are on the world's first safari to see this animal, which Indian state would you be in? (See Quiz Image in App)

    The answer is- Madhya Pradesh

    Question 5 of 5:

    This sport is known as the national summer sport of which country? (See Quiz Image in App)

    The answer is- Canada

    More AMAZON News

    Read more about:

    amazon

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X