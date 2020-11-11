Amazon helps SMB partners to revive their business with Great Indian Festival 2020 sale

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us.

Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

This festive season, sellers like Vivek Tomar who founded Potzo, are looking to accelerate their business during the ongoing Great Indian Festival. As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 70,000 sellers from Uttar Pradesh are participating from xxx in this Great Indian Festival.

SMBs witnesses 3x increase in sales during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020

Vivek Tomar started Potzo in September 2020, which offers a range of Home, Kitchen and Garden products. They had been preparing for the festive sales well in advance, and have seen stellar success right at the beginning itself.

"We just began this company and Amazon has been of great help for a small business like mine to reach all parts of the country. We have seen a 2x spike in sales with the start of the Great Indian Festival and hope to continue to see a constant increase in sales. We have stocked up our inventory on seeing the spike and expect to see 5X growth during the festival season," Vivek Tomar said.

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are offering unique selection to customers, during the ongoing festive event of Amazon India - 'Great Indian Festival', helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.