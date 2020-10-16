Over 70,000 sellers from UP are looking forward to take part in Amazon Great Indian Festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 16: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is now open for Prime users and from tomorrow the deals will be available for all users. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is offering hundreds of deals and bundled offers this year.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount. The bank offer is available on all products up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

More than 6.5 lakh sellers, including one lakh local shops and kiranas, will participate in the flagship event. Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India explains why the Great Indian Festival will be important for India's Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs).

How is GIF 2020 different this time?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start from Oct 17, 2020. Amazon Prime members will get an early access starting 16th Oct onwards. This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to customers helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times. Over 4 crore products from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs); products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities will available during Great Indian Festival. Customers across the country will have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

Please tell us about the new launches during GIF.

Customers can look forward to over 1100 new product launches from top brands. They can shop for deals every day across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances & TVs, consumer electronics home & kitchen products, fashion& beauty, grocery and more. They can shop in one of the six languages of their choice - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

How is Amazon planning to make shopping affordable for customers this time?

Customers can look forward to a wide range of affordable finance options from 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, , exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more. Customers can win daily shopping rewards worth INR 500 using Amazon Pay UPI, send gifts and extend budget with Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI bank Credit card during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

What about the safety protocols amidst the current pandemic situation?

We place tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of our employees and contractors around the world as we face the challenges associated with COVID-19.

In order to ensure safe and reliable deliveries, and serve customer demand during Great Indian Festival, Amazon has ramped up its delivery infrastructure adding close to 200 delivery stations and added tens of thousands of delivery partners to its network.

Amazon.in expanded its fulfilment footprint with more than 60 fulfilment centres in 15 states offering a storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet to serve customers in the farthest parts of the country. Further, Amazon India announced 5 new sort centres and expansion of 8 existing sort centres across the country to strengthen fulfilment capacity.

What is Amazon doing to support the SMBs during the GIF?

We are deeply engaged with sellers and partners helping them succeed on Amazon.in. During this festive season, we aim to help our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country.

This Great Indian Festival, we will have over 4 crore products from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs); products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities. Customers can look forward to unique selection from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses

We also recently launched 'Local Shops on Amazon' program. The program brings local retailers from across India online and help serve customers locally in their city and across the country. The program creates a win-win for both the shopkeepers as well as customers.

The company said it expects the festive period to be its largest ever in terms of sales and has lined up over 900 launches from various smartphone, electronics, fashion and FMCG brands.

Amazon added that those consumers who buy products from small sellers in the run up to the Great Indian Festival will get a 10% cashback that they can use to shop during the sale.