Amazon begins taking orders for non-essentials in red zones; Snapdeal partially

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 18: Under the fresh guidelines about the nationwide coronavirus lockdown 4.0, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, e-commerce companies are allowed to deliver non-essential items in the red zones as well.

Amazon looks fully operational for the delivery of non-essential items in the red zones, where Snapdeal has a limited number of products deliverable in that zone.

Lockdown 4.0: Important guidelines for you to follow

Flipkart is yet to update on the same and currently not delivering non-essentials in red zones.

Non-essentials items like TV, laptops, mobiles, printers, washing machines are available at Amazon where Snapdeal is accepting orders for kitchen items and accessories.

Earlier, e-commerce activities were permitted in red zones for essential goods only since the first lockdown imposed on March 25.

E-commerce firm Snapdeal welcomed the government's latest move. In a statement, Snapdeal said that the move will pave the way for a broader resumption of economic activities across the country.

Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

It can be seen, domestic and international air travel except for domestic medical services and metro rail services are being prohibited across all the zones till May 31 include.

Multiplexes, cinema halls, shopping malls, and religious places would remain closed to avoid large gatherings.