Land Controversy: Amartya Sen 'touched' by Mamata Banerjee's support

Bolpur, Dec 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government.

Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen''s family was in "illegal" possession of land on the campus.

"Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views," she said while talking to reporters here.

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.

"I am not only most touched, but also very reassured that despite the busy life you have to lead, you can find time for reassuring people under attack. Your strong voice, along with your full understanding of what is going on, is, for me, a tremendous source of strength," Professor Sen wrote to Ms Banerjee today.

The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".