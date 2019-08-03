  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amarnath Yatra threat: Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet waive off cancellation fee

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The national carrier Air India has decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 15th August, In view of the prevailing circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "In view of the prevailing circumstances, the national carrier has decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till 15th August," the statement said.

    Amarnath Yatra threat: Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet waive off cancellation fee
    Representational Image

    Aviation regulator DGCA advised airlines on Friday to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

    The move comes hours after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

    Private carriers also waive fees for Srinagar flights.

    Leave immediately, advisory tells Amarnath Yatris

    Amid raising concerns, Private carriers Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo too issued statements saying they will waive off cancellation fees for to and fro flights from Srinagar.

    "In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019," IndiGo tweeted.

    Vistara tweeted, "Due to prevailing security situation in Kashmir, we are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Jammu and Kashmir for next seven days (till August 9, 2019). Only fare difference, if any, will be applicable for date changes."

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india indigo spicejet jammu and kashmir flights

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue