Amarnath Yatra threat: Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet waive off cancellation fee

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 03: The national carrier Air India has decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 15th August, In view of the prevailing circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, the national carrier has decided to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till 15th August," the statement said.

Aviation regulator DGCA advised airlines on Friday to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

The move comes hours after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Private carriers also waive fees for Srinagar flights.

Leave immediately, advisory tells Amarnath Yatris

Amid raising concerns, Private carriers Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo too issued statements saying they will waive off cancellation fees for to and fro flights from Srinagar.

"In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019," IndiGo tweeted.

Vistara tweeted, "Due to prevailing security situation in Kashmir, we are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to/from Jammu and Kashmir for next seven days (till August 9, 2019). Only fare difference, if any, will be applicable for date changes."