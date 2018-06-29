English
Amarnath Yatra: Security increased at Udhampur Railway Station

    Security has been increased at Udhampur Railway Station to avoid any untoward incident during the annual pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra. The yatra was flagged-off on Wednesday.

    "Security personnel are patrolling round the clock. We've also got special dog squad to help us detect suspicious objects & have also started a 24x7 helpline, "SSP Railways in Udhampur.

    According to reports, security agencies have issued fresh warning about terror strike as latest inputs suggest that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba is planning to attack Pissu Top and Sheshnag strategic locations on way to Amarnath cave shrine.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra said that all arrangements have been made for the security of two-month-long Amarnath pilgrimage and there is no cause for any worry. Vohra's comments came amidst "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage.

    "I want to give a message and assurance that all security arrangements have been made for Amarnath Yatra. There is no cause for worry for the pilgrims," he told news agency PTI after offering prayers at the cave shrine, located at an altitude of 12,756 feet.

    Director General of CRPF Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid and senior police and paramilitary officers, including special DG CRPF V S K Kaumudi, were in Kashmir and reviewed the arrangements for the two-month long pilgrimage at a height of 3,880 meters, a policeman told news agency PTI.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
