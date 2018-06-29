Amarnath Yatra: Security increased at Udhampur Railway Station

Security has been increased at Udhampur Railway Station to avoid any untoward incident during the annual pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra. The yatra was flagged-off on Wednesday.

"Security personnel are patrolling round the clock. We've also got special dog squad to help us detect suspicious objects & have also started a 24x7 helpline, "SSP Railways in Udhampur.

According to reports, security agencies have issued fresh warning about terror strike as latest inputs suggest that Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba is planning to attack Pissu Top and Sheshnag strategic locations on way to Amarnath cave shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra said that all arrangements have been made for the security of two-month-long Amarnath pilgrimage and there is no cause for any worry. Vohra's comments came amidst "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage.

"I want to give a message and assurance that all security arrangements have been made for Amarnath Yatra. There is no cause for worry for the pilgrims," he told news agency PTI after offering prayers at the cave shrine, located at an altitude of 12,756 feet.

CRPF security CRPF personnel stands guard near Amarnath base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. First batch of Amarnath pilgrims First batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrive at the base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. The annual two-month Amarnath Yatra to commence on Thursday was halted due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. CRPF reviews security arrangements Director General of CRPF Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid and senior police and paramilitary officers, including special DG CRPF V S K Kaumudi, were in Kashmir and reviewed the arrangements for the two-month long pilgrimage at a height of 3,880 meters, a policeman told news agency PTI. Amarnath Yatra resumes Amarnath Yatra resumed on Thursday afternoon after a heavy downpour left the pilgrims stuck in Baltal. "The weather condition has improved now and shrine board has directed to allow the pilgrims to go ahead. For safety, we're sending SDRF and NDRF teams," Fayaz Ahmad Lone, SSP Ganderbal told ANI.

