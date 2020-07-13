Amarnath Yatra: SC leaves it to administration to take call

New Delhi, July 13: The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea which sought directions for restriction on this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the decision on permitting pilgrims and imposing conditions for their safeguard falls within the domain of executive and the administration would take a call on it.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by 'Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation' which had sought a direction to the Centre, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to restrict the access of pilgrims in the Yatra this year in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The plea had also sought a direction for 'live darshan' of Lord Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine on the internet and television.