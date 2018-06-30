Amarnath Yatra resumes

Jammu, June 30: The Amarnath Yatra which had been suspended has resumed. The Yatra resumed from both the on foot routes at Baltal and Pahalgam after there was a marked improvement in the weather.

Earlier officials said that the water at the Sangam in South Kashmir and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar rose to the danger mark. Officials also said that the Jhelum river flowed above the critical 21 feet mark at Sangam due to heavy rains in the past two days.

"Due to continuous rains from the past two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration of 21 feet and was flowing at 21.33 feet at 6 pm," an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.

A weather office official said Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra - received 27.8 mm of rains.

