English
  • Sports

Amarnath Yatra resumes

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jammu, June 30: The Amarnath Yatra which had been suspended has resumed. The Yatra resumed from both the on foot routes at Baltal and Pahalgam after there was a marked improvement in the weather.

    Amarnath Yatra resumes

    Earlier officials said that the water at the Sangam in South Kashmir and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar rose to the danger mark. Officials also said that the Jhelum river flowed above the critical 21 feet mark at Sangam due to heavy rains in the past two days.

    "Due to continuous rains from the past two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration of 21 feet and was flowing at 21.33 feet at 6 pm," an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.

    A weather office official said Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra - received 27.8 mm of rains.

    Read more about:

    flood alert jammu and kashmir heavy rain jk news amarnath yatra

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue