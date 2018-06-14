Amarnath Yatra: Rajnath Singh to convene meeting on security arrangements

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to convene a meeting on security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra that commences from June 28, reports ANI.

Singh reviewed the security arrangements for the Amaranth Yatra during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir recently. He was told that a multi-tier security will be in place to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in Amarnath begins on June 28.The shrine attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year. A total of 2.6 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine last year.

The state police has sought additional 22,500 paramilitary personnel for deployment along the route of the pilgrimage.

In view of last year's terrorist attack on pilgrim bus, the authorities have planned a multi-tier security arrangements. Tracking of pilgrims' movement through satellites, installation of jammers, CCTV cameras and bulletproof bunkers, deployment of dog squads and quick reaction teams will be part of the security drill along pilgrimage routes.

A total of around 40,000 personnel are expected to be deployed during this year's pilgrimage.

Around 35,000 troops were deployed during the Amarnath pilgrimage in 2017.

