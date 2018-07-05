Amarnath yatra halted along Baltal, Pahalgam routes due to heavy rainfall

Srinagar, July 5: Heavy rainfall in Kashmir has prompted the authorities to halt the Amarnath Yatra along Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Thursday.

On Tuesday, at least five people, including a woman, died while three others got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. A day before, a minor flash flood hit the car parking of the Baltal base camp, but there were no casualties.

On June 28, Amarnath Yatra was stalled due to heavy rainfall in Baltal. The pilgrims were asked to stay in their respective camps as the weather deteriorated along the Baltal track.

The 60-day long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas commenced on June 27. This year's yatra will be longer by 20 days against last year's 40 days.

Over 40,000 armed CRPF and state police personnel have virtually dotted the yatra routes from Jammu-- via Pahalgam and Baltal-- with their overwhelming presence in armoured vehicles.

