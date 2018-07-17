Amarnath Yatra gets more security cover, as IB warns of Lashkar strike

Srinagar, July 17: The presence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists close to the Amarnath Yatra route has prompted the agencies to step up security. There have been several warnings by the Intelligence Bureau before the Yatra commenced and one such note said that the specific threat was from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been eyeing the Yatra, this year as well. The probe that was conducted into the attack on the Yatra last year had pointed towards the hand of the Lashkar.

Sources say that the scanner is on Naved Jutt, who was involved in the killing of noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari's killing. He is currently one of the most dangerous terrorists in the Valley and the intel suggests that he could be planning the attack.

An earlier intel note had said that an attack is being planned by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba on the pilgrims as well as the security personnel on duty.

With the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani approaching, terrorists are looking to carry out 'spectacular' terror attacks, the note issued in June had stated.

The Amarnath Yatra has always been on the radar of the Pakistan based militant groups. The threat perception to the yatra is higher from the Lashkar when compared to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Amarnath Yatra has come under attack from terrorists in 2000. That year 30 pilgrims lost their lives following an attack by the Lashkar. This year too the threat perception is high. Pakistan is looking to create communal tension and hence an attack on the yatra was planned an IB officer informed.