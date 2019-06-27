Amarnath Yatra 2019: IRCTC offers 4-day tour package via flight

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Planning a trip to Amarnath Yatra? The Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special tour package titled 'Amarnath Yatra By Flight Ex Chennai'.

The trip has been made easy by this four-day package to Amarnath. This journey will begin on July 20. Starting from Chennai, the tour will reach Amarnath via Srinagar, Sonargaon and Nilgarth, again to Chennai.

IRCTC Package will include

Air ticket of economy class will be included in this package for both side travels.

Stay for 2 nights in Sonmarg and for 1 Night at Srinagar will be part of the event.

Vegetarian food included 3 breakfast and 3 dinner will be provided by IRCTC.

GST will be charged for this package.

Package Details

Package Name AMARNATH YATRA BY FLIGHT EX CHENNAI Destination Covered AMARNATH Departure Date 20.7.19 Class Comfort Hotel Divine Inn Regal Palace

Flight Details

Flight No From Date of Departure Dept Time To Date of Arrival Arrl Tme SG-104 Chennai 20.7.19 07.00 hrs Srinagar 20.7.19 11.55 hrs SG-253/105 Srinagar 23.7.19 16.05 hrs Chennai 23.7.19 23.20 hrs

Note - The Flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airlines operational feasibility

Tour Date-20.07.2019

Available Seats: 29

Cost per Person: - IN INR

Class Single Occupancy per person Double Occupancy per person Triple Occupancy per person Comfort INR 43850/- INR 35900/- INR 35100/-

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Children under the age of 13 years or elderly above 75 years of age and women who are more than six weeks pregnant will not be registered for the yatra.