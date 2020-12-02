Amarinder Singh to take first shot of Covid vaccine in Punjab

Hoshiarpur rape-murder case: Probe on, no need to visit victim's family, says Punjab CM

Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Dec 2: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will take the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state after it is cleared by the ICMR following which 1.25 lakh health workers would receive it.

The state government has also prioritised nearly 23 per cent of its three crore population, totalling 70 lakh, comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population above the age of 50 years and people with comorbidities for the first phase of vaccination, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The CM made this announcement at a virtual Cabinet meeting here, convened to discuss the Covid situation in Punjab and the state's preparedness to roll out the vaccine, it said.

In line with the Centre's strategy for vaccination, Punjab has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population and people with comorbidities, it was decided in the meeting.

According to Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal, the state has compiled data of 1.25 lakh government and private healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Approximately 23 per cent of the state's population will be vaccinated in terms of the government of India guidelines on vaccine prioritisation, said Lal.

To ensure the seamless roll-out of the vaccination, the State Steering Committee is coordinating closely with the National Steering Committee, while the State Task Force will work in tandem with the district and block level task force committees for the same.

Following a review of the available facilities, the state has requested the Centre for certain additional cold chain equipment, including vaccine vans, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice packs, thermometers and stabilisers, the release said.