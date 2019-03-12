Amarinder Singh says Manmohan Singh was never a candidate from Amritsar

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 12: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ruled out the possibility of former prime minister Manmohan Singh contesting Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. File photo
    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. File photo

    Amarinder Singh told news agency ANI that Manmohan Singh was never a candidate from Amritsar. "Manmohan Singh was never a candidate from Amritsar. He had told us long time ago that he is not interested in contesting," said Amarinder Singh.

    Senior Congress leaders including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, state in-charge Asha Kumari and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar have made a 'fervent request' to Singh, urging him to contest the General election from the city of Golden Temple.

    Also read: Major embarrassment for Congress: Son of Maharashtra Opposition leader joins BJP

    Also, he ruled out alliance with AAP in Punjab, saying, "Nothing at all. We have no alliance with Kejriwal or with anybody. We will contest on our own and win."

    It may be recalled that in 2014 elections, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley was defeated by Congress's candidate Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab.Congress' Gurjit Aujla again won the seat in a byelection when Capt Amarinder vacated it to head the state government.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
