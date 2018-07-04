Chandigarh, July 4: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered mandatory dope test for all government employees and police personnel from the time of their recruitment to the time of their service, here on Wednesday.

The chief minister has asked the Chief Secretary to work out modalities and get necessary notifications issued.

The move comes a day after Punjab Cabinet recommended death penalty to those involved in drug peddling or smuggling activities.

"My govt has decided to recommend the death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab," Singh had tweeted after the meeting.

Drug addiction is a major priblem in Punjab. According to a report, nearly 75% of Punjab's youth is addicted to some kind of substance or the other.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau's reports, 50 percent of drug-related cases of the country are from Punjab alone. According to a BBC report, Punjab's proximity to Afghanistan and Pakistan has meant that it's a major transit route in the lucrative drug smuggling trade.

In March, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had sought the enactment of a law to award death penalty to drug dealers in the state.

