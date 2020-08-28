Amarinder Singh goes into self quarantine for 7 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 28: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday has decided to go into 7-day self-quarantine, as per government protocol and the advice of his doctors, after two MLAs who met him in the Vidhan Sabha tested positive for COVID19.

Meanwhile at least 30 lawmakers were also tested positiv for coronavirus ahead of the Punjab Legislative Assembly session.

However, seven of them have recovered. But a majority of the legislators may not attend the one-day Monsoon session of the Assembly on Friday as they are home quarantined.

