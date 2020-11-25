Amarinder invites Sidhu for lunch

What happened under Hitler is unfolding in India now: Amarinder on CAA

Chandigarh, Nov 24: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch on Wednesday, indicating a possible patch-up with the former cricketer who quit the state cabinet after being stripped of key portfolios last year.

A media adviser to the chief minister tweeted that both leaders are expected to discuss state and national politics.

"Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch tomorrow (Nov 25). He & @sherryontopp are expected to discuss state & national politics over the luncheon meeting," the media adviser said.

The tensions between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu had come out in the open in May last year when the CM accused the former cricketer of the "inept handling" of the Local Government Department, claiming it resulted in "poor performance" of the Congress in urban areas during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Farm laws protest: Centre calls Punjab farmers for 2nd round of talks on December 3

Sidhu had stayed away from all Congress activities after he resigned from the state cabinet.

He, however, made a public appearance at a "tractor rally" against the Centre''s farm laws in Moga last month where party leader Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and others were also present.

Sidhu attended the "tractor rally" after AICC general secretary Harish Rawat met him at his residence in Amritsar.

The tensions between both leaders appeared to have eased when the CM praised the Amritsar MLA for the way he spoke in the assembly after the Congress government moved a resolution and brought bills against the farm laws last month.

Earlier this month, Sidhu had attended a sit-in led by the chief minister at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Harish Rawat too last month indicated a "role" for Sidhu in Punjab and had dubbed him as the Congress'' "Rafale".

Rawat had said the Congress MLA''s worst critic cannot deny his usefulness.

With Rawat pushing for a role for Sidhu in the state, party circles are abuzz with speculation that Sidhu may be re-inducted into the state cabinet.