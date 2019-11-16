  • search
    Always report the truth fearlessly: Mamata urges media on National Press Day

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 16: Describing media as the fourth pillar of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged journalists to report the truth fearlessly.

    Representational image

    The TMC supremo made the plea on the National Press Day. "On the occasion of #NationalPressDay, my best wishes to all #journalists. #Media is the fourth pillar of #democracy. Always report the truth fearlessly. Be inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's immortal words, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...," Mamata wrote on her Twitter handle.

    Cyclone 'Bulbul': Centre not providing funds that are due to Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

    Since 1966, the National Press Day is celebrated every year on November 16 for a free and responsible press in the country and the Press Council of India started functioning on this day.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
