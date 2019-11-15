Always considered challenges of job stimulating, intoxicating: CJI Gogoi tells judges across country

New Delhi, Nov 15: Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi created a history on Friday by reaching out through video conferencing to 650 high court judges and the country's 15,000 judicial officers facing many challenges including the "missing infrastructure" or "even reckless action from local members of the Bar".

Justice Gogoi said in his speech that he always considered challenges of the job and hardships of life to be stimulating and intoxicating, making the grit and determination stronger.

An official of the apex court said that Justice Gogoi, who will demit the office of CJI on November 17, interacted with the judges of various high courts and their benches at 36 places and with judicial officers in 837 district and taluka courts across the country.

Conveying a sense of satisfaction and great hope, the CJI said: "I would carry with me knowing that our institution and its processes rest on the strong shoulders of the finest citizens of my country, who have chosen to lead this life of hard work and sacrifice for the greater cause of justice."

He said during his time at the helm of the institution, he witnessed how the institution of judiciary was "fighting against all odds on all front and how each one of you at your respective stations have kept the hope of justice resolute amidst disorder and socio-economic upheaval."

"I am aware that many among you have to face daily challenges in the form of missing infrastructure or even reckless action from local members of the Bar, yet do not forget ever that you are a part of a greater narrative that has a major role in unifying and integrating the citizenry and strengthening the justice delivery architecture of the nation," the CJI said.

Justice Gogoi complimented them for working hard to bring down the 50 year and 25 year pendency figures across the board and asked them to continue the good work saying "let our flag keep flying high in the times ahead".

He said each member of the judiciary was a "nation builder" and their day-to-day duties towards citizens at large and to the litigants in particular are all part of "one single mechanism."

"Let me assure each one of you, who has joined us today from the Districts and the outlying stations that different levels of your Institution are working towards minimizing if not eliminating your hardships and difficulties.

"I for one always considered the challenges of the job and the hardships of life to be stimulating and intoxicating making the grit and determination stronger," Justice Gogoi said.

