Alwar visit not political but emotional issue, says Rahul after meeting gang-rape survivor

Alwar, May 16: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Hel said 'nyay' will be done for the victim and her family.

Gandhi, who was earlier scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday, arrived in the city on Thursday instead, party sources said, adding that the visit was postponed due to inclement weather.

Addressing the media after meeting the family, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nyay will be delivered at the earliest." Rahul Gandhi also said, "I do not intend to do politics over this issue. This is an emotional matter for me. I want to send across this message that this behaviour against our women won't be tolerated."

He also promised that all accused would be brought to task, none would be spared.

The Congress president was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey.

On April 26, the woman, a member of the Dalit community, was on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, waylaid them and took them to a field. They allegedly thrashed the husband and raped his wife in front of him.

The husband claims the police were informed on April 30 and the FIR wasn't lodged till May 7.

Five accused and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, were also arrested.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and nearby areas and a protest march led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half a dozen people injured.

The Congress government in the state had earlier been criticised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who claimed the Ashok Gehlot-led administration suppressed news of the attack and the police deliberately delayed filing a FIR because of the election.