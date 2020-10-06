Alwar gang rape: All five accused pronounced guilty

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The five accused in the Alwar rape case have been pronounced guilty by a special court on Tuesday. The verdict was pronounced by a special court hearing cases under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The woman in Rajasthan's Alwar was raped by five men in front of her husband on April 26 2019. There was a lot of criticism of the government for the delay in lodging the FIR. Action was taken after the purported video of the gang-rape began circulating on the social media.

The husband of the victim claimed that he had approached the Thanagaji police station SHO and the SP with his complaint, but he was asked to wait as they were busy with the elections. He alleged that an FIR was registered only on May 2.

The victim's husband alleged that the police officers did not heed his request for action against the culprits.