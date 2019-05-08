Alwar: 3 arrested for gangraping woman, sharing video clip of incident on social media

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Alwar, May 08: Three out of five accused were arrested for allegedly gangraping a young infront of her husband near Thanagazi in Rajasthan's Alwar district on April 26.

The incident happened when the husband and wife were traveling on a bike in Thanagazi area on April 26 when they were stopped by the accused. The couple was forced to remove their clothes and were beaten up badly.

The woman was then allegedly gang-raped by five accused and a video of the incident was also recorded.

As per the FIR registered by the victim in Gaji police station on April 30, the incident took place on April 26 around 3 pm when the victim, was going to Talvriksha from her village, Lalwadi, accompanied by her husband on a motorcycle.

"The victim's vehicle was stopped by a group of five men travelling on two motorcycles. The victim's husband was beaten up by two persons while the remaining three gangraped her," she said.

The victim's husband said that the accused also made a video recording of the incident and threatened the victims they would kill them if they complain to the police.

The couple also said that the accused kept threatening them and even demanded money.

They later uploaded the clip on social media after failing to extort money from the victims.

The SHO allegedly told the victim that he only had three personnel in the police station and the rest were on election duty.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed Rajasthan Police to protect the woman and her family.

14 police teams have been constituted to nab all the accused.