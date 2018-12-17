  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alternative secular govt to be formed at Centre post 2019 LS polls: Yechury

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday claimed that a secular, alternative government will be formed at the Centre after the general elections in 2019.

    Addressing a press conference, he said the party was working on the unity of secular forces at the state level to defeat the BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Sitaram Yechury
    Sitaram Yechury

    "In order to defeat the BJP, our efforts for unifying secular forces will take different shapes in different states. Post election we will decide on the formation of new government. Like 1996, 1998 and 2004, post the 2019 poll, an alternative front will come and there will be a secular government," claimed Yechury.

    Also Read Buoyed by 3 wins, Rahul hobnobbing with Opposition leaders at Oath taking

    Reacting to DMK leader MK Stalin's support to Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial face of the opposition, he said, "We have always maintained that we have learnt from our country's history. Formation of an alternative government at the Centre is possible post election."

    The central committee of the CPI(M), which met here Saturday and Sunday, has reiterated that its main task for the 2019 elections is to defeat BJP alliance and to ensure that an alternative secular government is formed at the Centre.

    Yechury said the central committee has asked the state units of the party to make preparations in consonance with tactical line for next general elections.

    "The main tasks that it had set before the party was to defeat the BJP alliance; to increase the strength of the CPI(M) and the Left in the Lok Sabha and to ensure that an alternative secular government is formed at the Centre," he said.

    The central committee made a preliminary assessment of the results of the recently held elections to the assemblies of five states.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    2019 lok sabha elections sitaram yechury modi government

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue