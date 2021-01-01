Alternate to repeal of farm laws impossible say farmers as they continue their protest

Another death: 70-yr-old Punjab farmer dies of Pneumonia after spending a month at Tikri

New Delhi, Jan 01: The farmer protests continue against the three farm laws outside the several border points in Delhi.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha is likely to meet during the day to discuss its next course of action. Senior farmers' leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said there is, however, no question of withdrawing from the two issues which are a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and repealing of the farm laws, a PTI report said.

"The government has addressed our demands to drop penal provisions against farmers in an ordinance relating to stubble burning and to put on hold a proposed electricity amendment law," Chaduni said.

"But, we want to make it clear that there is no alternative to our two remaining demands which include repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for MSP," Singh said.

The PTI report said that the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee issued a statement saying that the Centre's appeal to the farmer leaders to suggest an alternative to repeal the laws is impossible. "The new laws will hand over control of agriculture markets, farmers' land and food chain to corporates," the statement read.

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement," they said in a series of tweets.

"The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

In another tweet, the police said, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed.

Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44," they said.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.