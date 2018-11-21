  • search

Altaf Bukhari to be CM in Congress-PDP-NC alliance govt

By
    Srinagar, Nov 21: Altaf Bukhari to be a consensus candidate for the post of Chief Minister in PDP, Congress and National Conference government.

    Altaf Bukhari to be CM in Congress-PDP-NC alliance government

    Altaf Bukhari, former finance minister, said, "The leader of these three parties have decided to join hands in principal and I can't give any more details right now."

    Earlier in the day, NDTV reported that the "talks between the three parties are at an advanced stage, in order to stymie the BJP's attempts to take power after engineering defections."

    Commenting on the potential Congress-PDP-NC alliance, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that talks were going on among the three parties over government formation in the state.

    More details awaited.

    jammu and kashmir srinagar

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 16:03 [IST]
