Already covered says CBSE on deleted topics

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: There has been a controversy over the decision by the CBSE to reduce the syllabi for the Class 10 and 12. The board has however clarified that each of the subjects wrongly mentioned as deleted has already been covered under the alternative academic calendar issued by the NCERT.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, said in a statement, "the Board has clarified that no question shall be asked from the reduced syllabus in the Board examination 20-21 only."

The statement came after the CBSE decided to drop lessons on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with neighbours and growth of local governments in India.

Here's what CBSE says about deleting topics like democracy, citizenship, and federalism

Tripathi further said that the rationalisation of the syllabus was only a one time measure was the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The rationalisation of syllabus up to 30% has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of Class IX to XII for the academic session 2020,21 as a one time measure only. The schools have also been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly portrayed as deleted have been covered under alternative academic calendar which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the board," he also said.