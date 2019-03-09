  • search
    Alpesh Thakor rubbishes rumours of joining BJP, says 'will remain in Congress'

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Saturday rubbished media reports claiming that he was mulling to quit the grand old party and join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thakor said that all such reports are false, adding that he will not switch over to the BJP in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    "I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress," he said.

    Thakor's announcement came minutes before Congress turncoat Jawhar Chavda took oath as a cabinet minister in the BJP government in the state.

    Chavda, the Manavadar MLA, had resigned from the Congress on Friday and joined the BJP.

    Seven-time MLA from Vadodara Yogesh Patel and Jamnagar MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also took oath as ministers of state on Saturday.

    Congress MLA from Dhangadhra Chimanbhai Sabaria had also resigned on Friday.

    Thakor had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in 2017. He had successfully contested from Radhanpur constituency in Patan district.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
