  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala indulge in cross voting, quit as MLAs

    By Vishal S
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 05: Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala rebelled against the grand old party and voted against the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat. Both Thakor and Zala indulged in "cross-voting" and gave their votes to BJP candidates.

    Alpesh Thakor
    Alpesh Thakor

    They have also quit the Gujarat assembly. Thakor said "We were insulted again and again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA."

    Thakor, an MLA from Radhanpur in Patan district, had announced his resignation from the Congress at a press conference in April saying he was 'ignored and insulted' by the party.

    "Lawmakers Alpesh Thakor and Dhawal Zala have broken a law by cross-voting. We've written for their disqualification. I congratulate winners of BJP," Congress leader Paresh Dhanani said.

    The by-polls on the two seats from Gujarat were held after the BJP's sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Amit Shah and Smriti Irani resigned following their election to the Lok Sabha in May from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

    The Congress has pitched Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the election, against the BJP candidates - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor.

    [BJP's S Jaishankar and Jugalji Thakor set to win Rajya Sabha by-polls from Gujarat]

    "I have cast my vote for honest national leadership that wants to take the country to new heights. I cast vote as per my inner voice," Alpesh Thakor was quoted as saying by PTI. "I got nothing other than mental stress being in Congress. I am free from that burden," he said.

    Both the leaders later met state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, triggering speculation that they may join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, reports said.

    More ALPESH THAKOR News

    Read more about:

    alpesh thakor gujarat

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 22:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue